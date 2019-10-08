IAF Day: Tributes paid to soldiers killed in line of duty in Jammu

The Air Force station in Jammu organised a wreath-laying ceremony on Tuesday as part of week-long celebrations to mark the 87th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, a defence spokesman said. Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jammu, Air Commodore Ajay Singh Pathania paid tributes to soldiers killed in the line of duty.

He said the event organised at the station's war memorial here was attended by IAF officials and air veterans. The week-long celebrations include number of events promoting health awareness and welfare of the personnel and their families, the spokesman said.

The air veterans are also invited to various functions in recognition of their yeoman service rendered to the nation, he said.

