Odisha guv, CM greets people on Vijayadashami

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday extended their greetings to people on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In a message, the governor said Dusshera is the festival marking the triumph of good over evil.

"Let everyone work towards the establishment of peace in the society," he said. Patnaik took to Twitter to pray for justice and truth.

"Warm greetings to all on Dussehra. May this celebration of the victory of good over evil lead us all on the path of truth and justice," the CM tweeted. Different puja committees in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have erected huge effigies of demon king Ravana, to be set on fire as part of the Vijayadashami celebrations.

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the safety of citizens celebrating 'Ravan Podi', Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said. Special measures have also been taken to ease traffic woes in the two cities in view of the celebrations, he added.

