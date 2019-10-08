TN CM extends Vijayadasami greetings to Governor Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday extended his Vijayadasami greetings to Governor Banwarilal Purohit. Palaniswami sent a floral bouquet and a message to the Governor, an official release said here.

"On the joyous occasion of Vijayadasami, I convey my best wishes to you, your wife and all the members of your family," Palaniswami said in his message. "May the auspicious occasion bring in good health, happiness, progress and prosperity in all your endeavours," he said.

Purohit thanked Palaniswami and extended his greetings to him, the release said..

