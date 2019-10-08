International Development News
Amit Shah visits Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh headquarters, assures talks for welfare of workers

BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his visit to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) Central Headquarters, 'Dattopanth Thengadi Bhavan', on Monday assured that mutual consultations will be held in future for the welfare of workers.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 16:18 IST
BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah being felicitated at BMS headquarters in New Delhi. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his visit to aratiya MBhazdoor Sangh (BMS) Central Headquarters, 'Dattopanth Thengadi Bhavan', on Monday assured that mutual consultations will be held in future for the welfare of workers. Shah was accompanied by BJP organising secretary BL Santhosh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during the visit.

Chairman Group of Minister of Labour, Shah discussed several issues concerning labour with the Central leaders. Delhi Pradesh Unit office bearers, BMS Central leaders and Dattopanth Thengadi Foundation activists were also present during the brief meeting. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
