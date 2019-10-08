Amit Shah visits Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh headquarters, assures talks for welfare of workers

BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his visit to aratiya MBhazdoor Sangh (BMS) Central Headquarters, 'Dattopanth Thengadi Bhavan', on Monday assured that mutual consultations will be held in future for the welfare of workers. Shah was accompanied by BJP organising secretary BL Santhosh and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal during the visit.

Chairman Group of Minister of Labour, Shah discussed several issues concerning labour with the Central leaders. Delhi Pradesh Unit office bearers, BMS Central leaders and Dattopanth Thengadi Foundation activists were also present during the brief meeting. (ANI)

