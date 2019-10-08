Five boys drown in pond in MP's Dewas district

Five boys, aged between 11 and 15 years, drowned in a pond in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident took place at Khajuria Kanka village, about 40 km from Dewas town.

A group of seven children was bathing in the pond on the outskirts of the village when five of them slipped into deep water, said Sonkatch Police Station in-charge Avinash Singh Sengar. The other two ran to the village to inform people, he said.

However, all five boys -- two of them brothers -- drowned before they could be rescued, he added. The deceased were aged between eleven to fifteen years.

The bodies were fished out, Sengar added. District collector Shrikant Pandey and Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar Solanki visited the village following the tragedy.

Financial assistance would be provided to the families of the deceased boys, the collector announced..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)