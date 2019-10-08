Following are the top stories:

DEL21 IAF-2ND LD-DAY-SQUADRON Squadrons which participated in Balakot airstrike awarded citations on IAF Day Ghaziabad: Two squadrons and one signal unit of the Indian Air Force that were part of the Balakot operation were decorated with citations on Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh arrives for Rafale handover ceremony in France Bordeaux (France): Defence minister Rajnath Singh landed at Merignac Airport in the southwestern French town of Bordeaux on Tuesday for the handover ceremony of the first Rafale combat jet acquired by the Indian Air Force (IAF). By Aditi Khanna

Rajnath Singh calls on Macron; discusses India-France defence ties Paris: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on French President Emmanuel Macron here on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed stronger India-France defence and strategic ties during their "very warm and productive" meeting. By Aditi Khanna

Balakot strikes show major shift in govt's handling of terror attacks: IAF chief Ghaziabad: The Balakot air strikes reflect a major shift in the government's way of handling terror attacks and show its resolve to punish the perpetrators of terrorism, Indian Air Force chief R K S Bhadauria said on Tuesday

New Delhi: Pakistan has activated at least 20 terror camps and another 20 launch pads along the Line of Control with increased efforts to ensure infiltration of as many terrorists as it can into Jammu and Kashmir before the onset of winter, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar: Normal life remained severely affected for the 65th consecutive day on Tuesday in the Valley in the wake of the Centre's move to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two Union Territories.

Washington: India's communication blackout is having a "devastating impact" on the lives and welfare of the people of Kashmir, a powerful US Congressional Committee has said, urging New Delhi to lift its more than two-month long restrictions in the Valley. By Lalit K Jha

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the RSS is firm on its vision that "Bharat is a Hindu Rashtra", and Hindus need to unite if they want to be heard by the world.

Modi formed OBC commission which earlier govts didn't do: Shah Beed: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working to address the issues of deprived and backward classes by setting up an OBC commission, which the previous governments failed to do in last 70 years, BJP president Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

FIR against celebrities: Tharoor writes to PM, expresses 'strong protest' Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "strong protest" over the registering of an FIR against 49 eminent citizens who had raised concerns about the rising mob lynching cases.

More of us will speak every day: Cultural community condemns FIR against celebs who wrote to PM Mumbai: Over 180 members of the cultural community, including actor Naseeruddin Shah, cinematographer Anand Pradhan, historian Romila Thapar and activist Harsh Mander among others, condemned the FIR lodged against 49 celebrities for an open letter they wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FGN6 US-CHINA-LD XINJIANG US blacklists 28 Chinese entities over abuses in Xinjiang

Washington: The US has blacklisted 28 Chinese companies from purchasing any American products for being implicated in human rights violations and other abuses in China's Xinjiang region. By Lalit K Jha.

