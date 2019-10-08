TN police arrest 10 Tibetans ahead of Modi-Xi summit

More than 40 Tibetans were detained and ten of them arrested, including activist Tenzin Tsundue, to prevent possibility of protest by them against Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit here for a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said on Tuesday. Ahead of the high profile meet on Oct 11, 12 at Mamallapuram near here, police said of the 42 detainees, 32 were let off after obtaining an undertaking from them to keep peace and refrain from any kind of protests, senior police officials told PTI.

Tsundue, who is also a noted writer and poet, was arrested at Kottakuppam in Villupuram district for allegedly having "Free Tibet," publicity materials in his possession on October 5 late night and he was sent to Puzhal jail the following day. A student activist, Dhondup and seven others including a woman were arrested at Selayur near here on Sunday and they were produced before a court and lodged in the central prison here.

Another man who is working as a lecturer at a college in suburban Chennai was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. The rest, including some students and employed men and women, were allowed to go after they gave an undertaking to keep peace.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the city in view of the meeting..

