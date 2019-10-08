International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh participate in Dussehra celebrations

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 08-10-2019 22:20 IST
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh participate in Dussehra celebrations

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday took part in Dussehra celebrations organised by the Luv Kush Ram Leela committee near the Red Fort. They fired arrows to burn the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna at the event.

Gandhi and Singh also applied tilak on the forehead of participants playing the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman at the stage. There was traffic congestion due to heavy rush near the Red Fort.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019