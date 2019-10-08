Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh participate in Dussehra celebrations

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday took part in Dussehra celebrations organised by the Luv Kush Ram Leela committee near the Red Fort. They fired arrows to burn the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna at the event.

Gandhi and Singh also applied tilak on the forehead of participants playing the role of Ram, Sita and Lakshman at the stage. There was traffic congestion due to heavy rush near the Red Fort.

