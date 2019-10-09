'India does not see Imran Khan's visit to China ahead of informal summit between Xi-PM Modi as hyphenation'

India does not see Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to China ahead of President Xi Jinping's informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'hyphenation'. It (Imran Khan's China visit) is of no concern to India, sources said.

The Pakistani Prime Minister is on a visit to China where he held discussion with its top leadership. Sources said India and China will jointly hold anti-terror exercise in December. Terrorism, terror funding/support/sourcing is likely to come up during Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Narendra Modi's talks.

The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in Wuhan, China on April 27-28 2018. The forthcoming Chennai Informal Summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

In the second informal summit, the focus of the talks is likely to be on steps to ensure mutual development and expanding overall ties. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Chinese President Xi Jinping will be visiting Chennai from October 11-12 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

