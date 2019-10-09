Police raid at Bengaluru prison yields huge cache of weapons,

A huge cache of sharp-edged weapons, cannabis and its smoking pipes, a mobile phone and a few SIM cards were found inside a prison here on Wednesday during a raid carried out by the police. More than 50 police personnel of the Central Crime Branch took part in the swoop at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail here following a tip-off.

During the search, the team recovered 37 sharp-edged weapons, five cannabis smoking pipes and some cannabis, among others, hidden inside the ground beneath the trees and bushes, police said in a statement. A detailed report would be sent to the prisons department with recommendations to prevent such incidents in future, they said..

