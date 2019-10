Kerala Assembly session from Oct 28 Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 9 (PTI): The 16th session of theKerala Assembly is scheduled to be held from October 28

A decision in this regard was taken at the cabinetmeeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The government will recommend to Governor Arif MohammedKhan, to convene the assembly session from Oct 28, a CMO pressrelease said.

