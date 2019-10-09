Telangana, AP, Himachal guvs to attend 'Alai Balai' in Hyd

Governors of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh will be participating in an apolitical annual event here, organised in connection with Dasara festivities on Thursday. The 'Alai Balai' event includes felicitation of prominent personalities from different spheres of life (awardees and players) besides cultural programmes by noted artistes from Telangana followed by lunch with exclusive Telangana delicacies, a release said.

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan and Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya along with union ministers, state ministers and prominent leaders from various political parties will participate. The event is being organised by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya's daughter Vijaya Laxmi, the release said.

Dattatreya has been organising the Alai Balai for many years now..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)