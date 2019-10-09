EAC celebrates 87th Air Force Day in Shillong

Eastern Air Command (EAC) celebrated 87th Air Force Day in Upper Shillong. Air Marshal RD Mathur administered the oath to all personnel of the EAC.

On the occasion, he said to rededicate and remain committed towards service to the nation and IAF. He also reminded the glorious past and acknowledged the valuable contribution of veterans, who have added to the rich legacy of IAF. "I appreciate the substantial contribution, commitment and regular display of professionalism by Air Warriors in providing humanitarian assistance, which has ensured the unflinching support of everyone in this region," Air Marshal, Mathur said.

The commendation cards were also distributed to the deserving Air Warriors and civilians for their exceptional service and contribution to the IAF. Eastern Air Command is also celebrating its Diamond Jubilee this year.

Indian Air Force (IAF) yesterday celebrated 87th anniversary on Air Force Day at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. (ANI)

