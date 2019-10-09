CBI files supplementary charge sheet in IMA scam

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a Bangalore court against two accused in ponzi scam pertaining to I-Monetary Advisory (IMA), which allegedly duped lakhs of people, especially Muslims, promising higher returns on their investments using Islamic methods, officials said. The agency filed the charge sheet recently before a special court against Mohammed Haneef and Khaleemullah Jamal for allegedly luring people to invest in IMA schemes promoted by Mansoor Khan, presently under custody, they said.

This is the second charge sheet filed by the agency in the case, they said. It is alleged that Haneef, a preacher at Shivaji Nagar madrassa, and Jamal, an Urdu teacher in a village in Kolar district, propagated IMA schemes among their followers, they said.

In return, they were allegedly paid by the company.

