2 killed in car-motorcycle collision in UP's Bijnor

Two people, including a five-year-old boy, were killed and two others sustained injuries in a car-motorcycle collision in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred late night on Tuesday near Boorhnapur bridge under Syohara police station limits, Station House officer (SHO) Uday Pratap said.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra (40) and his son Aayush, he said. Virendra's wife Savitri and another person sustained serious injuries in the accident, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the car's driver, the officer said.

