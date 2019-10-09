Violence during idol immersion in Basti; heavy police deployment made

A heavy police deployment had to be made in Amodha area of Basti district after violence erupted during immersion of idols following the discovery of tiny meat pieces on the route, police said on Wednesday. Devotees found meat pieces as they proceeded to immerse idols in the area late Tuesday evening. They targeted meat shops in the area and damaged a motorcycle, they said.

Additional police personnel soon reached there and pacified the people. The idol immersion was done in presence of police. No one has been arrested so far.

A case has been registered against 400 unidentified people under IPC and CLA Act sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 427 (mischief causing damage), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc), Basti-range IG Ashutosh Kumar said. "We are trying to identify the accused from videos shot on mobile phones. The situation is under control," Kumar said.

"No individual complaint over the violence has been made," he added.

