BSF vehicle hits scooter at Lodhi flyover, woman killed

A 28-year-old woman was killed while her husband and minor daughter were injured on Wednesday after a speeding BSF staff bus hit their scooter at Lodhi flyover, police said. According to police, they received information about the incident at around 11 am.

Zamil Alam (40), a resident of Madangiri, his wife Nelofer and seven-year-old daughter Khushi were taken to a hospital, where Nelofer was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. During inquiry, it was found that they were going to Kalavati Hospital in Connaught Place for the treatment of their daughter.

The bus, on its way to Pragati Maidan to drop the BSF staff from Tigri, allegedly hit the victim's scooter from behind at the flyover. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The accused bus driver, identified as Ramesh Chander Sharma, was arrested, he said. Police said that Zamil is a hawker at Madangir.

"I got information regarding the incident on Wednesday at around 10 AM. A BSF vehicle hit their scooter while they were on the way towards Kalavati Hospital for the treatment of their daughter," Ashraf Ali (54), a neighbour of Zamil, said. Zamila is out of danger as he got some scratch injuries while his daughter, who has been admitted at Safdarjung Hospital, is critical.

