10 injured as two families clash over love affair, 20 detained

At least 10 persons, including some women, were injured when members of two families of Koli community clashed at Vinchhiya town of Rajkot district on Wednesday, said police. A preliminary probe has revealed that both the families held a grudge against each other due to a love affair, said an official.

"Today's clash was a result of the love affair in these families," said Rajkot district SP, Balram Meena. "Although both the families had arrived at a compromise a few months back, two members of the families had a quarrel over that issue today. Their fight turned violent after other relatives joined in and started attacking the opposite side," he said.

In a video of the incident shot on a mobile, some persons can be seen hitting others using sticks, while some others running away to safety. "Around 10 persons, including some women, sustained injuries in the incident. Some even suffered fractures. They were admitted to hospitals in Botad and Rajkot.

"To prevent any further flare-up, we detained around 20 persons. The situation is now under control in the area," said the officer, adding that police will soon lodge an FIR in the incident..

