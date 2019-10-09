4.5 lakh traffic challans paid online in four months: Delhi LG

Around 4.5 lakh traffic challans were paid online in the last four months in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday. Baijal reviewed the functioning of e-challan system of Delhi Traffic Police with National Informatics Centre (NIC) Director General Neeta Verma and Taj Hassan, Special Commissioner of Police (traffic).

"Reviewed the functioning of e-challan system of @dtptraffic with @NICMeity DG, NIC and Special CP(Traffic). Almost 4.5 lakh challans settled online in last 4 months. This is a step forward in increasing transparency and reducing corruption," Baijal tweeted. In July this year, the traffic police had launched e-challan and e-payment system in the national capital.

