Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Dash birth anniversary observed

Odisha paid rich tribute to freedom fighter and social reformer Utkalmani Pandit Gopabandhu Dash on his 142nd birth anniversary on Wednesday. While several functions were held to mark the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Twitter: "My tribute to late Utkalmani Pt. Gopabandhu Dash. His entire life, devoted to Odisha, is a great inspiration for all of us".

The birth anniversary of Gopabandhu Dash, who was also a journalist, was observed at the Legislative Assembly with Speaker S N Patro paying floral tribute to the legend. Utkalmani Gopabandhu Dash, known for his selfless service to poor and downtrodden people of Odisha, was born at Suando villager under Satyabadi block in Puri district on this day in 1877.

He passed away on June 17, 1928. Dash was the founder editor of the vernacular daily "Samaja"..

