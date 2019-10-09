T'gana Transport Minister warns pvt bus operators against

Telangana Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar warned of stringent action against private bus operators who overcharge passengers, an official release said on Wednesday. Against the backdrop of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation employees' strike,the Transport department took all necessary measures and buses, both state-owned and private, are plying without causing any inconvenience to the people, the Minister said.

"A total of 3,116 RTC buses, 1,933 private buses along with other vehicles have been put to use. Based on the rush these two days, more vehicles will be put into action. "Railway authorities have also increased frequency of Metro and MMTS services. With the help from all departments concerned, measures were taken so that there was no impact of the strike," he said.

"Even if one rupee more is collected from the actual ticket price, stringent action will be taken against the person," he added. Ajay Kumar and Principal Secretary-TransportSunil Sharma held a video conference with all district RTC officials, Executive Directors, regional managers and divisional managers, on the RTC workers strike, measures taken by the Transport department, arrangments made for those who went for the festivals and who are coming back.

All bus services will be run normally from Friday, the minister said. Various employees and workers unions of TSRTC began an indefinite strike from October 5 following a call by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), demanding merger of the RTC with the government, recruitment to various posts, among others.

Taking a tough stand on the RTC unions strike, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also made it very clear that under no circumstances the RTC will be merged into the government..

