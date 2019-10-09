Nitish has 'betrayed' everyone in alliance, even ruined Bihar for sake of position: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claiming that the latter has "betrayed" everyone in alliance and even "ruined" Bihar for sake of his position. Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar has always betrayed everyone in an alliance. As BJP people know it very well, he cannot do anything in an alliance with NDA. However, he will bear everything whatever you say to remain in power."

He continued saying that Kumar has "ruined" Bihar for the sake of his position. Taking jibe at Bihar Cheif Minister, he said that the Kumar always used to say that he feels more comfortable in NDA than 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance). We want to know whether he is feeling comfortable right now in NDA or not."

Former deputy chief minister Yadav further claimed that leaders in BJP do not want Kumar to continue as Chief Minister of Bihar, adding that JD-U chief will soon learn a lesson for doing such kind of politics. Earlier in the day, Yadav had claimed that Kumar has been left stranded without the support of BJP leaders in the state.

Yadav also said that NDA has turned Bihar into a circus and its leaders were fighting like cats and dogs amongst themselves to hide their failures.The reaction by the RJD leader came after senior BJP leaders including Sushil Modi and others gave a miss to Dusshera celebrations at Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan, where Kumar was the chief guest.The chair designated for Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi stayed empty during the celebrations, fuelling speculations in the state's political circles about the alliance partners.Other than Deputy Chief Minister Modi, the event witnessed the absence of the local BJP MLA, BJP ministers and other eminent BJP leaders. Last month, BJP MLC Sanjay Paswan had stated that the BJP trusted Kumar for the post of chief minister in Bihar for the last fifteen years and now it is time that he should give a leader of the BJP a chance to be chief minister. (ANI)

Also Read: Low GST collection is because of cyclical slowdown in automobile, other sectors: Sushil Kumar Modi

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)