Heavy rain batters Pune; tree falls on service van of PMPML

A tree fell on a service van of civic transport service PMPML as heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening. The service van had been sent to the busy Tilak Road to attend to another bus which had broken down, an official said.

As the maintenance and repair staff got down, the van's driver parked it under a tree in a bylane, he said. As the luck would have it, the tree crashed onto the van, trapping him inside.

Efforts were on to rescue the driver, the official said. The spell of rain lasted for about an hour.

Water logging led to heavy traffic jams at many places. MNS chief Raj Thackeray's scheduled election rally in the city had to be called off due to the rain.

