DDA approves change in MPD 2021 to allow fitness centers in residential areas

The Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday proposed a change in Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021 under which fitness centers, including gyms and yoga facilities, would be allowed to operate in residential areas, officials said. The decision was taken during the Authority meeting of the urban body chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal at the Raj Niwas here.

"Delhi is continuously growing. The development of basic public semi-public facilities along with general commercial facilities could not keep pace with growing population resulting in the increase of mixed-use," the DDA said in a statement. It said the move comes after considering various representations received for the continuation of such facilities in residential areas of Delhi.

"The Authority today approved the amendment in Master Plan of Delhi 2021 by which fitness centers (including gymnasia, yoga or meditation centers and wellness centers) have been allowed to continue considering their role to make the Fit India Movement a success," the statement said. It has further been decided that from the date of notification, new fitness and wellness centers "shall only be allowed on the ground floor or basement".

The Fit India initiative has been started by the Modi government to promote the health and well-being of citizens. The mixed-use policy aims to balance the socio-economic need and the impact of such activities in residential areas, the DDA said.

In another decision, the Authority on Wednesday also approved the development of Lake View Complex or Sanjay Lake Park Complex on 10.26 hectares of land at Trilokpuri (near Sanjay Lake) in Delhi for a residential purpose based on a mixed-use development on transit-oriented development (TOD) norms. For this, the land-use for the site will be changed from 'commercial' to 'residential', it said.

In order to ensure the level playing field for providing the socio-infrastructure and other facilities for the citizen of Delhi, the Authority also approved the proposal of changing the mode of disposal of Nazul land for allotment through auction by an amendment in the Nazul Rules 1981. "It has also been recommended to dispose of Nazul land by auction to individuals, (body or persons, firms, or companies), public and private institutions, co-operative house building societies, other co-operative societies of individual, or co-operative societies of industrialists for the purpose of Group Housing.

"Accordingly, the matter will be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for amendment in the Nazul Rules 1981," the DDA statement said.

