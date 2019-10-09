Mobile phone snatcher held in Delhi

A man was arrested for trying to snatch an Indian Revenue Service officer's mobile phone while he was about to board a bus to Dehradun at Kashmere Gate station, the police said on Wednesday. Sunny, a resident of Paharganj, along with his accomplice, attacked Vijay Babu Vasanta on Tuesday, they said.

A family member dropped Vasanta outside the bus terminal and while he was walking to board a bus, the accused came on a scooter and snatched his mobile phone. The victim called for help and ran after the scooter. The accused lost control over the vehicle and fell on the ground, following which people caught hold of Sunny while his accomplice managed to flee the spot, a senior police officer said.

Sunny was handed over to the police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Monika Bhardwaj said. He was previously found to be involved in at least 10 cases of snatching and theft, the officer said. The snatched phone was recovered from the accused and the scooter was found to be stolen from the national capital a few months ago, the officer added.

The other accused involved in the case has been identified and will be arrested soon, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)