Maharashtra: Woman delivers baby boy at Thane railway station

A pregnant woman gave birth to a baby boy at Thane railway station's one rupee clinic on Thursday.

According to Dr Rahul Ghule CEO, One Rupee Clinic, the woman was travelling from Karjat to Parel when she started having labour pain in the early morning hours.

"The woman was taken off-board near Thane when she started having labour pain. Dr Salman, who was on duty, was immediately informed and doctors here conducted a normal delivery procedure upon her. She gave birth to a baby boy at 6:30 am. The mother and the child are healthy and have been shifted to a hospital," said Ghule. (ANI)

