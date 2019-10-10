Jaishankar holds talks with Thai counterpart to intensify bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a meeting with his Thai counterpart, Don Pramudwinai at Hyderabad House today to intensify bilateral ties between the two South Asian countries. The Thai Foreign Minister arrived in New Delhi yesterday on a three-day visit to India with an aim to boost bilateral relations.

Pramudwinai will also participate in the eighth Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The signing of agreements is scheduled to take place at around 12 pm.

Pramudwinai will emplane for Thailand on Friday morning. Last month, troops of India and Thailand participated in the annual joint military exercise 'Maitree'.

The Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army troops participated in the field exercise of joint planning, helicopter insertion, and joint counter-terrorism operations under the joint military drill. The exercise was aimed at the training of troops in counter-terrorism operations in both jungle terrain and urban scenario. (ANI)

