High-level delegation from Personnel Ministry visits J-K for firming up road map ahead

A high-level delegation of the Ministry of Personnel visited Srinagar and discussed with officials initiatives for firming up a roadmap for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, an official statement said on Thursday. The delegation comprising senior officials from the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions met Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. They discussed various issues during the visit from September 20-21, including strengthening disaster relief measures, it said.

It was the second visit of the DARPG delegation, according to the statement. The delegation, led by Additional Secretary V Srinivas, had first visited Jammu and Kashmir on September 4-5. It comprised Joint Secretary V Shashank Shekhar and other senior officials from DARPG, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare, National Centre for Good Governance and National Informatics Centre.

Various issues were discussed as part of initiatives for the union territories, including digitisation of files, implementation of e-office in the secretariat, collaboration between Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Public Administration and National Centre for Good Governance, a state-level seminar on e-governance, training programmes for officials and field functionaries, projects to be taken up under state collaboration initiative programme of DARPG. The delegation held meetings with Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir B V R Subrahmanyam and senior officials including secretaries of Personnel, Training, Information Technology, Planning, Health and Education, the statement said.

The team led by Shashank Shekhar held discussions with Jammu and Kashmir officers to implement the issues effectively. It was discussed that Jammu and Kashmir government has a robust public grievances redressal system which could be integrated with Central Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

During the second visit, discussions were also held with various officials including the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj secretary regarding training for Self Help Groups (SHGs), with secretary Art and Culture, Department of Jammu and Kashmir regarding various projects which can be taken up to increase awareness within and outside Jammu and Kashmir about its rich culture and heritage. Discussions were also held with IT principal secretary regarding the digitisation project, the statement added.

