Man from Bihar held for killing autorickshaw driver in Maha

A man from Bihar has been arrested for allegedly killing an auto-rickshaw driver in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. Devnandan Yadav (29) allegedly attacked his roommate Raju Hanumant Yadav (35), who worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, with a sharp object in Vasai area on August 19, killing him on the spot, police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The accused, who worked at a bar, apparently held a grudge against the victim and attacked him after a petty argument, he said. He fled the scene after the killing and the police were searching for him since then.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested the accused from his hometown Mohanpur in Bihar's Gaya district on Tuesday, the official said. A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he added..

