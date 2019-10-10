International Development News
Development News Edition
7 Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

Seven Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island on Thursday morning.

ANI Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 10-10-2019 15:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Seven Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy near Delft Island on Thursday morning. The navy also seized two country boats which were allegedly used for poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen are residents of Mallipattinam and Sethubhavachatram in Pdukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. Further investigation ongoing. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
