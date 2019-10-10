Man shot dead after argument over cricket match, five booked

A 30-year-old man was allegedly shot dead on Thursday as a result of an argument over a cricket match at Kot village in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, police said. Police have booked five men in this connection.

The accused are identified as Anand (40), Ramhet (60), Raghvendra (28), Abhishek (17) and Avinesh (23), a police official said. "Anand shot dead Brijendra with his licensed rifle, when the latter visited him to iron out the differences over playing a cricket match in Nayagaon area, around 30 kms from the district headquarters," superintendent of police Rudolf Alvares said.

On Wednesday, Brijendra and his friends had visited Anand's house to resolve the differences, he added. However, the two groups again had a heated exchange of words on Thursday, following which Anand shot Brijendra dead in the presence of his friends. The accused then fled from the spot and are still absconding, the officer said.

Following a complaint lodged by the family of the victim, an offence was registered against the five accused, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace and nab them..

