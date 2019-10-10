Class 12 girl tries to kill herself

A teenage girl allegedly tried to commit suicide on Thursday by sprinkling petrol and setting herself afire in her college at a village here, police said. Nandini Singh, 16, is a student of Class 12, they said.

She was taken to a hospital where her condition was stated to be critical. The principal of the college said, "Why the girl took this step is not known".

Nandini's elder sister is also a student of the college.

