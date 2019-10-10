Ensure idols, debris be removed from artificial ponds by civic agencies: Gahlot

Delhi Environment minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday directed his department to ensure idol and other debris be removed from the artificial ponds by the civic agencies. Gahlot has also directed district magistrates to ensure that the artificial ponds are cleared of idol debris and other material by the civic bodies till Thursday evening.

The idols were immersed after Durga Puja festival at 89 artificial ponds prepared for the purpose. The debris and other material used for decoration of the idols is to be cleared by the municipal corporations. "Removal of idols, debris, plastics from the 'Artifical Ponds' created this year by GNCTD to preserve Yamuna & the env, is the responsibility of civic agencies. Have directed Environment Dept to ensure that civic agencies inc MCDs comply with the directions immediately," Gahlot tweeted.

In a letter to principal secretary (environment), the minister said Delhi Pollution Control Committee on July 5 had issued direction that the left over material after immersion is to be cleared from immersion points along rivers and other water bodies, within 48 hours, as per the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The artificial ponds were prepared in order to save Yamuna ecology from pollution and to comply with directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Clearing the debris and plastic material from the artificial ponds is a responsibility of the civic bodies, he said in the letter.

