Ayodhya land dispute: Muslim intellectuals call for out of court settlement

A group of Muslim intellectuals has suggested out of court settlement of the vexed Ayodhya issue, stressing that it would help establish peace in the country if Muslims hand over the disputed land to the central government as a "goodwill gesture". Convenor of the newly-constituted "Indian Muslims for peace" Kalam Khan in a press statement said that a meeting of the forum held Thursday passed a resolution favouring out of court settlement of the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

He said the group would prefer out of court settlement so that both Hindus and Muslims remain happy and no party feels aggrieved. "Keeping in view of our secular, democratic fabric and centuries old relations with our Hindu brothers, the disputed land owned by Muslims of India may be handed over by Hon'able Supreme Court of India to Government of India as a Goodwill Gesture for attaining communal harmony and lasting peace in the Country," he said.

