3 booked by anti-corruption bureau for illegal appointment

Three people were booked by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) here on Thursday for allegedly making an illegal appointment in a corporation here about 16 years ago, an official said. A case was registered here against B S Dua, the then general manager/managing director of Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited, for illegal appointment of his nephew Jasvinder Singh Dua in SICOP in connivance with then MD A K Kullar, he said.

"Jasvinder Singh Dua was initially appointed in SICOP as a junior engineer for a period of three months. After three months, his services as JE were illegally regularised by the then MD," the official said. During the investigation, the ACB found that Jasvinder Singh Dua got three promotions in violation of rules and norms while his uncle B S Dua was the managing director of the corporation, he said.

The three people have been charged with criminal conspiracy and also under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)