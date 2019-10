The body of a 55-year-old woman was found in the compartment of a train at the Shamli Railway Station, the Government Railway Police said on Friday.

The woman was identified as Anandi Kashyap, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Her body was found in the empty compartment and it was sent for postmortem. An investigation is underway in the matter, the GRP added.

