Woman, lover killed by husband in UP

A married woman and her lover were killed by her husband in Naraura village in Nurwal on Friday, police said. Rajesh Kuril (45), a labourer, slit the throats of his wife and her lover with a kitchen knife after finding them in a compromising position, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Anant Deo Tiwari said.

After committing a crime, Kuril dialled police control room and informed them about it, the SSP added. The deceased have been identified as Sunita (30) and Manish Kuril (21), a resident of Aung in Fatehpur.

The accused has been arrested and police have recovered the knife used in the crime, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)