Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap toddler

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a toddler at Dombivili in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday. According to the police, the accused, Kalpana Thorat, spotted a one-year-old baby girl playing with a relative inside a house. When the baby was left unattended for a couple of minutes, Thorat picked her up and walked away.

Thorat, a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, was soon cornered by some neighbours when was leaving the premises. The accused was nabbed and handed over to the police, an official said. During interrogation, Thorat confessed she had tried to kidnap the baby for the purpose of begging, he said.

An offence under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 511 (committing offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Dombivili police station..

