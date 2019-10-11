Appoint former defence personnel for beach safety: Goa Cong

The Goa Congress on Friday demanded that the state government appoint former army and navy personnel for beach safety and lifeguard services in the coastal state. The Congress' demand came against the backdrop of a strike since the past two days by lifeguards of a private agency, Drishti Lifesaving Services, contracted by the state government.

The firm has said it was unable to pay its personnel because the state government had not cleared funds. Beach safety and lifeguard services should be provided under the supervision of retired army and navy personnel, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said.

He said it would enhance safety and discipline and help tourists..

