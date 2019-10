Nusrat now takes part in 'sindoor khela'

Notwithstanding the stinging criticism by Muslim clerics for taking part in Durga Puja celebrations, TMC Lok Sabha MP and film actress Nusrat Jahan Friday participated in 'sindoor khela' ritual at a pandal in the city and said she respects all religions. Nusrat participated in the ritual popular among women devotees at a pandal here on Friday evening as part of Vijaya Dashami celebrations.

The Bengali film actor-turned MP had been on the firing line of Muslim clerics for sporting symbols of Hindu matrimony like the 'mangalsutra' and 'sindoor' since her marriage to an entrepreneur Nikhil Jain earlier this year. She had been criticised earlier this week for taking part in Durga Puja celebrations.

'Sindoor Khela' in which she participated is a ritual in which married women smear vermilion on each other after offering sweets and prayers to Goddess Durga at the end of the five day festivities. Nusrat, who was donned in a saree, was seen smearing vermilion on other women at the pandal.

"I am Gods special child. I respect humanity and love more than anything else. I am very happy and controversies don't matter to me. I respect all religions and celebrate all festivals," she told media persons here. A cleric of the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband had said on Monday that Nusrat should change her name and religion as she is "defaming Islam and Muslims" by her actions.

The cleric had also said that a Muslim should not offer prayers to anyone but Allah and what she had done (offered prayers to Goddess Durga) is 'haram' (sinful)..

