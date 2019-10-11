Gang of robbers busted in Odisha, 7 arrested

The police on Friday arrested seven persons including two juveniles and claimed to have busted a gang of robbers in Odisha's Malkangiri district. Acting on a tip-off, they were picked up from their hideout here when they were planning for a robbery in the area, Malkangiri Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari said.

The gang members, aged between 16 and 22 years, were involved in over 15 robbery and burglary cases, including 13 in the Malkangiri police station limits and one each in Orkel and Kalimela areas of the district, he said. Two pistols, some sharp weapons, iron rods and two motorcycles were seized from the accused persons, police said.

Some stolen articles including gold chains and a locket, a laptop, mobile phones, sets of television and many other electronic gadgets and over Rs 10,500 cash were also recovered from their possession, they said. They were active in the district for the last few years and had robbed houses, shops, business centres and banks, police said adding that an investigation has been initiated..

