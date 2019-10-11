DRI arrests two for smuggling gold

The Department of Revenue Intelligence Friday arrested two persons who were caught allegedly smuggling gold worth about Rs 5 crore from a Mumbai-bound train, official sources said. The DRI officials acting on a tip-off seized 110 gold biscuits weighing 12.9 kg from the two persons travelling by Mumbai-bound Jnaneswari Express near Jharsuguda railway station on Thursday, said Samir Sarkar, the assistant commissioner customs and central excise department.

The value of gold seized is about Rs 4.92 crore, he said. The arrested duo have been identified as hailing from Mumbai and the DRI officials suspect that the duo may be involved in an international gold smuggling racket.

According to a DRI official the gold biscuits have 'Dubai' and 'UAE' inscribed on all the seized gold biscuits. It is also suspected that the gold was transported from Bangladesh and Myanmar to India, he added..

