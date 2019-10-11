Unnao rape victim accident: No murder charge against Sengar in CBI charge sheet

The CBI on Friday filed a charge sheet against former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his associates for criminal conspiracy and intimidation but dropped murder charges against them in the Unnao rape victim accident case in which two aunts of the girl were killed, officials said. The CBI in its FIR had booked Sengar and nine others under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, murder, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

In its charge sheet filed before a special CBI court in Lucknow, the agency charged Sengar and all others named accused in the FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation. Ashish Kumar Pal, driver of the truck which rammed into the car killing the two aunts and leaving the girl and her lawyer critically injured, has been charged under IPC sections related to causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and rash driving or riding on a public way, the officials said.

