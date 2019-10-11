Two arrested after brief shootout in southeast Delhi

Two people, who were accused of robbing a woman journalist last month, were arrested on Friday after a brief shootout in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said. The accused have been identified Anil, 26, a resident of Khanpur and Arun, 24, from Maidan Garhi, they said.

"On Friday, police received a tip-off that Anil, along with Arun, would come to Nizamuddin area on a white motorcycle to commit some robbery. The accused were spotted and signalled to stop, but instead of stopping the bike, they fired at police in order to flee from the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. Police also retaliated and fired at them, the DCP said.

Two pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession. A total of four rounds were fired by the accused and eight rounds by police, he said. The accused disclosed that they have committed more than two dozens of robbery and snatching in the national capital, police said.

