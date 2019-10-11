Man attempts self-immolation inside police station in Delhi

A man tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire inside the Prem Nagar Police Station in Rohini on Friday, allegedly over police inaction in a case lodged by him. Ashu Arya, a resident of Prem Nagar, got seriously injured in the incident and was hospitalised. He apparently tried to stream the incident live on Facebook. Police, however, said when they tried to open the link to the video, it had already been blocked.

According to police, Ashu and his father Yad Ram Arya had scuffled with two brothers -- Amandeep Dabas and Harshdeep Dabas -- on Tuesday at around 8.30 pm. Amandeep's mobile phone got damaged after Ashu's hand hit it, they said. They called police and later lodged a complaint at the Prem Nagar Police Station where they alleged that they were beaten up by the brothers, a senior police officer said.

Head Constable Sandeep reached the spot after the call. On the same day, Sandeep fractured his hand and was on medical leave since then, the officer said. At around 2 pm on Friday, Ashu came to the police station with kerosene poured over his body and asked for Sandeep. He set himself on fire even before the officers could reply, police said.

He was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, they said. Police said they have registered a case against the accused brothers.

"We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and an investigation is going on," said SD Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini). He said the condition of Ashu is stated to be serious.

Police are trying to ascertain the reason as to why he attempted suicide, they added. Sources, however, said Ashu took the step due to police inaction in his case.

