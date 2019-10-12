Four dead as car rams into truck

Four persons were killed after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Tagadi village in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat early on Saturday, police said. The car was heading from Surat to Sarangpur, a pilgrimage site in Botad district, when it hit the truck on Dhandhuka-Barwala road in the wee hours, an official from Dhandhuka police station said.

"Four persons, including two women, died in the accident. Two other occupants of the car sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad," he said. Investigation into the case is on, the official added.

