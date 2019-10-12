Minor killed, two injured in road accident

A minor boy was killed and two children were critically injured on Saturday when a speeding truck hit their bicycles on the Cuttack-Paradip road, police said. The incident took place when the three children, aged between eight and nine years, were on their way to tuition classes, they said.

While one of them died on the spot, two others suffered serious injuries, police said. The injured boys were first rushed to the Kujang Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

Police has detained the truck driver, who was driving in an "inebriated state"..

