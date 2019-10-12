Two more detained in Murshidabad triple murder case

West Bengal police have detained two persons on Saturday in connection with the Murshidabad triple murder case taking the number of detainees in the case to four, police said. A team of CID officials visited the crime spot on Saturday, a day after the investigating agency was asked to join the investigation, the police said.

The triple murder had acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings and the RSS claiming that the teacher was its supporter. Bandhu Prakash Pal, a 35-year-old teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying dead in pools of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad district on Tuesday when Durga Puja festivities were on.

According to the police, prima facie evidence and initial investigation suggested that it was a case of personal enmity and had nothing to do with politics. His family members have denied affiliation with any political group. A diary note found at the spot suggested serious differences in the family.

"We have detained two more persons in the case. A total of four persons have been detained, two has been let off after questioning," a senior police official said. Police had earlier in the week detained two persons in connection with the incident..

