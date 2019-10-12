Govt sacks toll contractor after mishaps on Bhiwandi road

The state government has terminated the contract given to Supreme Infrastructure for collecting toll on Bhiwandi-Wada road in Thane district in the wake of recent mishaps on the pothole-riddled road. In an official letter, made available on Saturday, Chandrashekar Joshi, secretary (roads), PWD, said despite the government asking the contractor to fill up potholes, it failed to conduct repairs.

The letter directed the firm to stop toll collection with immediate effect and hand toll posts to the PWD from October 19. The move comes after public outcry over the death of a 21-year-old woman doctor who was run over by a truck when she fell off her two-wheeler after hitting a pothole on the Bhiwandi-Wada road..

