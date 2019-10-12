Lioness gives birth to 3 cubs in MP's Mukundpur Zoo

A three-year-old lioness has given birth to three cubs at Mukundpur Zoo in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa division, an official said. White Tiger Safari Director Sanjay Raikhede said lioness Jasmine gave birth to three cubs, its first litter, two days ago.

"The cubs have been kept under observation to ensure survival. Jasmine and a lion were brought here from a zoo in Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh in 2018," he told PTI. The Mukundpur forest area has six tigers, four of which are white, he informed.

The area shot to prominence when the first white tiger was spotted here in 1951..

